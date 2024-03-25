Nash County BBQ contest, chili cook-off helps as fundraiser for cancer patients
Nash County BBQ contest, chili cook-off helps as fundraiser for cancer patients
Nash County BBQ contest, chili cook-off helps as fundraiser for cancer patients
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
If you're looking to clean up and organize your garage this spring, check out these great deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale to help you do just that!
Bueckers is back.
This week: The first human Neuralink patient controlling a computer with his thoughts, Dyson enters the US robot vacuum market with the 360 Vis Nav and Apple wants to bring Google's Gemini AI to iPhones
This ultra-potent pair has racked up nearly 3,000 five-star reviews.
After months of speculation about Kate Middleton's health, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday.
The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
Meditation apps can help newbies start a new practice and help others add variety to theirs. These are the best meditation apps you can use right now.
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Crafting the perfect venture capital pitch is so simple that there's an industry of consultants to help founders get their decks in order. TechCrunch has a long-running series of Pitch Deck Teardowns to help founders, and you can find an infinite number of Twitter threads on the subject. Not only do venture capital expectations change with the market, but also different types of startups in different industries and different stages of development will want to ensure that they are properly highlighting their strengths and momentum against implicit venture expectations.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss all the reported news from the shocking gambling scandal between Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his now former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
More than 6,000 shoppers give this treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
Over 16,000 shoppers love this genius vacuum attachment, and it's currently the lowest price it's been all year — nearly 40% off.
A new app from a startup called Cherry is aiming to transform the online shopping experience with its AI assistant that allows users to discover products across the internet using just a screenshot or image. Cherry helps you find products that you’ve come across while scrolling through social media or have seen in real life. The startup was founded by Ryan Kim, a software engineer with 20 years of experience in the e-commerce ecosystem.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
The biggest news stories this morning: Watch the first human Neuralink patient control a computer, Glassdoor reportedly attaches real names to anonymous accounts, Peacock’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage includes enhanced multiview options.
Hannah Riley's search for her 10-year-old dog involves the X app, GoFundMe and a Google spreadsheet of volunteers.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.