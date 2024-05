TechCrunch

Uber plans to deliver more perks to Uber One members, like member-exclusive events, in a bid to gain more revenue through subscriptions. “You will see more member-exclusives coming up where members have exclusive access to events and experiences, which will kind of surprise and delight our members,” said Uber chief financial officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Wednesday morning during Uber’s first-quarter earnings call. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber One’s membership fees are “in excess of $1 billion” run-rate.