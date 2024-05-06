NASA's Boeing Starliner launch tonight: What to know about historic mission from the Cape

It's finally launch day for NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to take Boeing's Starliner capsule on its first crewed test flight!

The astronauts will lift off at 10:34 p.m. EDT for a trip to the International Space Station atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicts 95% odds of "go for launch" weather. The squadron's forecast said sea breeze-generated convection should remain west of Interstate 95 and have decayed away by launch time, adding, "although unlikely, there is a slight chance of a stray cumulus cloud posing a flight through concern."

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. About 26½ hours after liftoff, Williams and Wilmore should dock with the ISS at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, said Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager.

