NASA’s Stennis Space Center new director in Mississippi wants growth to continue

John Bailey came to work at NASA’s Stennis Space Center at a time when the space site was forging its first partnership with a commercial aerospace company.

In the 30-plus years since then, the growth of the commercial space industry and the shifting aerospace culture is, “without a doubt,” the biggest change since Bailey arrived at the Hancock County center.

“Name an aerospace company, and there is good chance we may have worked with them in some way,” Bailey said. SpaceX, Blue Origin, Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Rolls-Royce are among those ventures.

"We are working with a number of these on ongoing test projects right now,” he said. “In many ways, a sea change is underway, and NASA Stennis really has been at the forefront of adapting to the new landscape. That process continues, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

John Bailey

Bailey's background

Bailey’s federal service includes working as a communications engineer with the U.S. Air Force, leading electronic communications testing worldwide. After joining NASA in 1999 he held various positions at Stennis including managing the rocket propulsion test assets, valued at more than $2 billion. He was named associate director in 2018 and deputy director in 2021.

Bailey is an Alabama native who earned degrees in electrical engineering and business administration from the University of South Alabama.

In announcing Bailey’s appointment to center director in April, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson acknowledged Hancock County’s long-standing role in the space agency’s work. “So much of NASA runs through Stennis,” Nelson said. “It is where we hone new and exciting capabilities in aerospace, technology, and deep space exploration.”

Bailey's goals

Bailey said among his goals and priorities as center director is continued growth for NASA Stennis, considered the nation’s largest propulsion test site, by partnering with more commercial companies and resident agencies.

“Commercial exploration of space has exploded,” he said. “In the past, our primary mission has been testing for government customers, especially the nation’s human space exploration program.”

That mission will continue, he said, but not necessarily at the same pace.

“Change is not easy, but this actually is an exciting time as we continue this evolution process. However, let me emphasize that one thing is not changing,” Bailey said. “NASA Stennis is still committed to playing a key role in helping this entire Gulf Coast region grow. Some refer to the Gulf Coast area that stretches from Texas to Florida as the Space Coast — and Mississippi is squarely in the center of it. I am excited about how we meet the challenge of the future and at how bright that future looks.”

Working with private sector

Moving forward, Bailey said, "we will be working with more and more commercial companies — and we already are a long way down that road. This cultural shift in the aerospace industry has been underway for a while now, and we have been changing our approach and mode of operation along with it. We are adapting to meet industry needs and to deliver services in a cost-effective and efficient way.”

Bailey also pointed out the center’s diverse activities that might not be as well known as NASA’s role in space exploration. NASA Stennis is home to the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, which leads the largest concentration of oceanographers in the world. The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Ocean Science and Engineering operates alongside the Mississippi and Louisiana technology centers. Rolls-Royce tests jet engines at Stennis and Lockheed Martin has a state-of-the-art facility for satellite-related work.

Bailey said at the Aerojet Rocketdyne Engine Assembly Facility, RS-25 components produced throughout the nation are assembled into full engines for testing and use on Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. “Just in the last few years, we have seen three other aerospace companies locate either test operations or production and test operations on site — Relativity Space, Rocket Lab and Evolution Space. Together, these will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area,” Bailey said.

Economic impact

NASA Stennis has more than 5,000 employees and an annual economic impact above $1 billion, Bailey said. “If these were counted as a single workforce, NASA Stennis would rank as one of the Top 10 companies in Mississippi in terms of size. And in 2023, Forbes ranked NASA Stennis as the top employer in the state,” he said.

The most important thing to note about the center, Bailey said, “is that we no longer can call NASA Stennis a ‘best-kept secret of Mississippi,’ as has been the case in previous years. It should be no secret at all now that NASA Stennis is a jewel of Mississippi and plays a key role in this nation’s space program.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: NASA Stennis Space Center new director wants growth to continue