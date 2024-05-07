NASA Starliner launch with Tennessee astronaut Barry Wilmore delayed. What we know

The scheduled launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft with Middle Tennessee native and astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore on Monday was delayed because of a technical problem, officials reported.

The launch was scrubbed about two hours before liftoff because workers saw a faulty oxygen relief valve, according to NASA. A rescheduled launch will happen no earlier than Friday, May 10, "pending resolution of the technical issue," according to NASA.

Wilmore, a Mt. Juliet High School and Tennessee Tech University graduate, and Suni Williams are the astronauts NASA plans to deploy as the first human crew aboard the Boeing Starliner, which plans to visit the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore emerge from the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 31, 2024, as part of an integrated crew exercise simulation for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test.

Barry Wilmore spoke with his brother, Jack, after the launch was scrubbed, according to their father Eugene Wilmore, who now lives in Hermitage.

"Barry is still upbeat," Eugene Wilmore said. "That is just the way he is.

"He knows that all has to be at perfection before any launch."

The flight test that caught the faulty valve is designed to help NASA determine whether the Starliner system is ready to fly regular crew rotation missions to the space station.

This particular Starliner launch has encountered past delays with technical complications. But, the spacecraft has made trips to the International Space Station without astronauts.

“I did talk to the crew right before we came over here,” Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program, said at a news conference after the launch was scrubbed. “They are in good spirits; they totally understand these kind of situations … It’s not a majority of the things, everything has to go right before we launch.”

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program contracted with Boeing to have a spacecraft system able to travel to the space station, in part so NASA would have a second option if one isn’t operational.

SpaceX is also under contract with the Commercial Crew Program and has performed crew rotation missions to the space station since 2019 with its Dragon capsule.

