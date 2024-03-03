NASA, SpaceX postpone Crew-8 mission to Sunday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared to launch its Cargo Dragon spacecraft with NASA's Crew-8 to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday. SpaceX announced it is postponing the launch to Sunday due to unfavorable weather conditions. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

March 2 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX said they have postponed the launch of the Crew-8 mission to Sunday.

The manned mission to the International Space Station was initially scheduled to lift off Saturday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but SpaceX posted an update on X Saturday evening that it is standing down due to elevated winds at the launch site and in the flight track of the spacecraft.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting a backup launch time of 10:53 p.m. EST Sunday.

Three American astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut comprise NASA's Crew-mission to the ISS. They are scheduled to use SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft Endeavour atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Once aboard the ISS, the crew will perform a variety of operational and scientific tasks.

This will be the fifth mission for the Dragon capsule Endeavour, the most for any SpaceX spacecraft. The vehicle previously carried the company's first manned space flight, Demo-2, to the ISS in 2020.