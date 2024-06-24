NASA-SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch: How to livestream Space Team coverage on iPhone, TV

Godspeed, Falcon Heavy! The mammoth SpaceX rocket − more powerful than the space agency's Falcon 9 − will potentially liftoff this week.

If you're not near Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, or surrounding areas from Florida's Space Coast, you can still see SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch liftoff − virtually.

Depending on weather, Falcon Heavy should be visible from nearly anywhere on the Space Coast and in areas outside of the county. Here's more information about the rocket launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and how to livestream space coverage, particularly from FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team. If there are changes to the launch, this story will be updated.

Florida rocket launch calendar: Is there a launch today? SpaceX, NASA, ULA missions from Cape Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center

What is SpaceX Falcon Heavy?

The Falcon Heavy is three Falcon 9 rocket first stages — which together give three times the lift. The center Falcon 9 is fully loaded with the second stage of the rocket and the payload atop. The payload, in this case the NOAA satellite, is encased in fairings to shield it on the way to space.

By comparison, the Falcon 9 that launches Starlink missions is a single rocket. Just one of these single rockets towers 229.6 feet tall with the second stage and has a diameter of 12 feet.

With three of these Falcon 9 rockets, the monster Falcon Heavy stands the same height. However, it's much wider, giving it a width of 39.9 feet, which is comparable to almost three cars parked bumper to bumper.

How big is Falcon Heavy? What does SpaceX Falcon Heavy look like compared to Falcon 9 rockets?

Photo galleries attached to this story show scenes of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch (morning, afternoon or night) from the Space Coast of Florida, which includes 72 miles of coast, from Mims and Titusville to Melbourne Beach and Grant-Valkaria.

Falcon Heavy, which is made up of three Falcon 9 rocket first stages, can be seen outside of the Space Coast, weather permitting and depending on cloud cover.

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? The next is Tuesday, June 25: SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U

Will it rain in Melbourne, Cocoa Beach or Cape Canaveral, Florida, today? Will weather cancel a rocket launch?

Shown is the National Weather Service-Melbourne radar, which shows conditions in real-time for the Space Coast and other parts of Florida.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Florida online

During the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch attempt, tune in to floridatoday.com/space for USA TODAY Network's Space Team live coverage and updates on the GOES-U launch, starting about two hours before liftoff. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch live on your phone and interact live with space team on Twitter

In Florida, we can best see this historic moment in person if you're anywhere on the Space Coast (Brevard County) or certain spots in the First Coast or Fun Coast (Volusia County) or the Treasure Coast (Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County). Pro tip: If you do watch it in person, get to your viewing destination early and prepare to stay later after the launch because of heavy traffic.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U launch from your phone, iPad or tablet with FLORIDA TODAY Space Team coverage

When and where: Full coverage of the launch, including a live webcast with live tweets and updates, kicks off about two hours before launch, at floridatoday.com/space (you can type this on your browser on your phone) and will feature in-depth coverage. Ask our FLORIDA TODAY space team reporters Rick Neale and Brooke Edwards questions and strike up a conversation. You also can watch coverage via the FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play. FLORIDA TODAY is part of the USA TODAY Network.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U launch on TV, how to watch NASA-SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on YouTube

If you have streaming services on your flatscreen, computer, tablet or phone, you can watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will require the FLORIDA TODAY app (see above) and the option to "mirror" from your phone to the TV, or the YouTube app to watch the NASA live broadcast (which is above).

From your TV apps, select the YouTube app, search for NASA's channel and click on the GOES-U | Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U Launch mission live broadcast for 4:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

How to watch NASA-SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch on Twitter (and whom to follow!)

Follow along with FLORIDA TODAY experts on Twitter: Space Team at @SpaceTeam, Rick Neale at @rickneale1, Brooke Edwards at @brookeofstars with amazing visuals from Craig Bailey at @cbphoto1. We'll link back to our live coverage at @Florida_Today and at floridatoday.com.

How to watch NASA-SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch live on Facebook?

NASA typically broadcasts rocket launch livestreams on its Facebook page at facebook.com/nasa.

How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U rocket launch from Roku, Amazon Fire

For viewers who have a Roku box or Amazon Fire TV Stick, select the YouTube app, search for NASA's channel and click on the GOES-U | Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U Launch mission live broadcast for 4:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 25, 2024..

Can you watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Florida on TikTok?

NASA is not on TikTok, the popular video-sharing social media platform. There is no SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch broadcast scheduled from TikTok. However, there will likely be TikTok videos about the launch − from the Space Coast of Florida and beyond as this is a historic event.

Can you watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch on Instagram?

NASA has an official Instagram account (@nasa) as well as an official account for NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@nasakennedy), but there is no announcement online whether the space agency will host an Instagram livestream. Likely, NASA and/or NASA Kennedy will post Instagram Reels and an Instagram Story (or two) about the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch near Cape Canaveral, Florida.

FLORIDA TODAY will have coverage of the NASA-SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch on Instagram via @Florida_Today and veteran award-winning photojournalist Craig Bailey at @crbphoto1.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA-SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch in Florida: How to watch YouTube live