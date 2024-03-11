NASA, SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts undock from space station, return to Earth Tuesday

NASA and SpaceX have started the process of returning three astronauts and a cosmonaut to Earth.

The Crew-7 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station around 11:05 a.m. on Monday.

Crew-7 includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

They launched to the space station from the Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 26.

The team has spent the last 6 months at the station in low-Earth orbit.

Their departure comes nearly one week after the arrival of Crew-8.

Crew-7 will conduct a series of maneuvers to make their way back to Earth.

They should return for a splashdown off the coast of Florida around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

