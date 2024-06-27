NASA satellite imagery shows Ruidoso wildfires burning 1 day after they broke out

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – New satellite imagery from NASA shows the Ruidoso wildfires burning as bright white spots in a nighttime satellite view of the area. A day after the South Fork and Salt Fires broke out, NASA captured just how intense and quickly the fire spread.

The two fires show as two bright white dots and above the fires, a smoke plume can be seen moving with the high winds. At the time of the image, the South Fork Fire had burned nearly 14,000 acres and the Salt Fire had burned almost 5,000 acres.

