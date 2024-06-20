NASA recognizes members of a Morgantown robotics team

Jun. 20—FAIRMONT — NASA awarded two students from Morgantown High Medals of Excellence in Robotics for 2024 and 2023 earlier this month.

NASA Independent Verification and Validation Facility Director Wes Deadrick recognized Shawn Li and William Patrick Weiss for their work on the Mountaineer Area Robotics Team.

"I thought it felt pretty cool, pretty good," Li said. "Obviously we put in a lot of effort, and I was never looking to be recognized because we're just doing it because we enjoyed it. But I thought it was a pretty cool experience to get to go over to the NASA facility and have them recognize our achievements. It felt satisfying."

West Virginia's status as a K-12 Robotics Powerhouse is due in part to teams like the MARS Team. Li joined the team after the pandemic ended. WVU Physics professor Earl Scime founded the team with his oldest son in 2008. His oldest son is now a coach in the the program. Scime's youngest son also came up through the MARS team. The team participates in an international robotics competition held by a nonprofit named For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

The team works regularly with robots weighing roughly 150 pounds, however, they do more than robotics.

"Our team does, obviously, the robot part, but also does a lot of outreach, working with teachers and students throughout the state," Scime said. "In STEM areas, in middle school robotics, high school robotics, drones, a whole bunch of stuff like that. So it's a very outward facing team. We have about 40 high school kids from six counties."

It was on this outreach that members of the team did a presentation for NASA at the Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility. Aside from Li and Weiss, members of the community impact team were also present for the purpose of delivering the presentation. Their presentation won them an award at the FIRST Robotics Competition.

NASA Senior Systems Engineer Rhonda Fitz became a robotics coach after her two daughters went through the MARS program. Although she didn't initially see herself as a coach, she ended up helping out however she could, eventually becoming a mentor for students entering this field.

"It's amazing," Fitz said. "They start off when they don't really know a whole lot, and little by little, they start to learn familiarity with tools and different projects and different challenges that you give them. You really see them grow as a person and in their capability."

Nurturing that capability is in NASA's best interest.

Part of the reason for recognizing talent on teams like the MARS team is to create a pipeline for certain students to someday work for NASA. Fitz said they select one student per year on the NASA house team, in this case the MARS team, and after a nominating process and a blurb on how they've contributed to the team throughout the year, NASA awards them with a special commemorative coin and certificate of recognition. The idea is to pull out candidates who would be great for future employment with NASA, Fitz said.

Scime said students who go through the program and end up in his classroom possess skills far beyond that of a typical freshman who didn't have a similar experience.

"I have three former MARS students or robotics students from West Virginia working in my research group right now, and they all show up immediately able to contribute, which is really impressive," Scime said. "Those students have gone on to sort of form the foundation of the robotics program at WVU. And all the big awards the WVU robotics team has won, many of my MARS students are part of those teams."

Scime said a number of students who go through this program end up returning and building West Virginia's high tech businesses. It's why companies sponsor the team, he said.

While the team is a long term boon for high tech industry in the state, it also provides a bridge to those fields for students who may not have the means to otherwise join teams such as this. While other teams might ask for tuition, the MARS team is free. Some of the travel is even paid for. This expands who the program can benefit in the area.

"In our community in West Virginia and Morgantown, there's not a whole lot of opportunities to do STEM in high school outside of taking classes," Li said. "An opportunity like this, which is so accessible and you don't need to pay anything, and in fact, they pay for you a lot, it's just so nice to have something that you can just do and be so invested in right in our hometown."

