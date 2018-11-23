NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Just Hit Another Milestone

NASA’s first asteroid sampling mission is closing in on its target. With just 11 days left until the big rendezvous, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is inching its way toward asteroid Bennu and has just 20 million miles to go before reaching the space rock.

Launched on September 8, 2016, the OSIRIS-REx probe has been chasing the 1,640-foot-wide asteroid through space and is about to catch up with Bennu in its orbit around the sun.

Over the course of its two-year mission, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has covered a staggering distance, recently reaching a new milestone in its historic journey to the asteroid. According to an announcement made earlier today on social media, the NASA probe has hit the 2-billion-kilometer mark — traveling a total of nearly 1.25 billion miles so far on its way to meet up with Bennu.

To mark the occasion, the OSIRIS-REx team took to Twitter to post a Thanksgiving message, sharing the big news with the world.

Click here to continue and read more...