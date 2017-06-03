These NASA Missions Are All Scheduled To Launch By 2022

The great thing about space is that there’s always more to explore and more to discover. With all of NASA’s current missions that are exciting and pushing the boundaries of space exploration as we know them, it can be easy to forget about all the missions still in the works. Whether it’s a routine resupply mission to the International Space Station or a mission to the sun, something exciting is always going on at NASA.

A look at plans for future missions shows they aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Progression and even launches for some missions will come this year but others are years off.

During 2017 you can expect to see a number of missions launch, including experiments to the space station. Other 2017 missions include, but are not limited to:

The Deep Space Atomic Clock is scheduled to launch into Earth orbit in 2017 although no month has been assigned yet. The tiny and precise instrument is going to help guide spacecraft traveling to distant destinations and help those craft better collect data. The clock is currently in the testing stages.

The Cold Atom Laboratory will conduct experiments while on the International Space Station regarding the quantum phenomena that can’t be observed on Earth. It’s currently scheduled to be installed this month.