NASA to launch rockets from Virginia to study upper atmosphere during eclipse

April 4 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday it will launch three Black Brant IX sounding rockets during a launch window that opens April 8 at 2:40 p.m.

They're designated for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path mission.

"Launching approximately 45 minutes before, during, and after the peak local eclipse, the APEP sounding rockets will study how Earth's upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet," NASA said in a statement. "Targeted launch times for the three rockets are 2:40 p.m., 3:20 p.m., and 4:05 p.m. but may be subject to change."

The rockets will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility launch range in Virginia.

The launches will live-stream on YouTube.

NASA said the public will be invited to the Wallops Visitor Center on April 8 for the launch and the partial eclipse.

If weather cooperates, NASA said, the rocket launches could be visible in the mid-Atlantic region.

NASA cautions people planning to view the eclipse to wear solar safety or "eclipse" glasses and never look at the sun without eye protection.

In the Wallops launch area, NASA said the eclipse will start at about 2:06 p.m. April 8.

NASA said the moon will block 81.4% of the sun's light at peak local eclipse at 3:23 p.m. and end at 4:34 p.m.