NASA Has Incredible Photos Of Mars In All Its Glory

The United States didn't successfully get a spacecraft to Mars until 1971 after years of failed attempts and months after Russia (then the USSR) had successfully landed a craft on the red planet. The NASA craft called the Mariner 9 that went into orbit on Nov. 24, 1971, was actually the first NASA craft to ever orbit a planet other than Earth. The Mariner missions that came before it were unsuccessful or had only completed flybys of other planets, according to NASA.

The Mariner 9 sent photos back to Earth of river-like features on the planet and of the moons Phobos and Deimos. The craft was shut down in October 1972 when it ran out of fuel, it is still in orbit around Mars until it fully decays and enters the planets atmosphere and burns up. This image sent back to Earth by Mariner 9 is simple compared to the sophisticated photos we have access to now.

mariner 9 nasa

Photo: NASA

As the years passed the crafts sent to study Mars got more sophisticated and NASA got better at reaching the planet. The crafts got faster, became more reliable and had newer technologies that could offer far more data than ever before. The first lander NASA ever successfully touched down on the surface of the red planet was the Viking 1, followed shortly by the Viking 2. They both touched down in 1976. Viking 1 studied the planet until 1982 and Viking 2 studied it until 1980. These crafts took images of the surface and even analyzed samples of the surface of the planet.

viking 1 lander

Photo: NASA

In 2001, the Mars Odyssey went into orbit around Mars to serve as a relay point for future missions on the planet. Rovers were then sent to Mars to travel the planet and send back information. The Spirit rover landed in 2004, sent with the Opportunity rover, and communicated with Earth for six years before it lost power.