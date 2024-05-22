NASA Fires Up Artemis Moon Rocket S-25 Engine Test

TechCrunch

If you've been looking forward to seeing Boeing’s Starliner capsule carry two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time, you'll have to wait a bit longer. The mission, which has already been beset by issues with both the rocket and helium tanks, is now delayed indefinitely, NASA said in a statement late Tuesday. There is little else to go on at the moment other than that statement, so it’s unclear whether the helium leak issue in the spacecraft’s propulsion system — which was identified a few days before the CST-100 Starliner was due to launch on May 17 — is the sole cause for the ongoing delay.