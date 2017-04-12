NASA Discovers Mars Has a Metallic Atmosphere Like Earth

From Popular Mechanics

NASA has confirmed that Mars has a permanent metal presence in its atmosphere. This is the first detection of metal ions in the ionosphere of any planet other than Earth.

The discovery is the latest find from the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission, otherwise known as MAVEN. Launched in 2013, MAVEN is back on track after a recent course correction required to avoid a collision with the Martian moon Phobos. Through studying the Martian atmosphere, scientists are hoping to discover how the planet lost the majority of its air.

Over the last two years, MAVEN has detected iron, magnesium, and sodium ions in the upper atmosphere of Mars. The findings, taken from the Neutral Gas and Ion Mass Spectrometer instrument, confirm that this metal is a permanent part of the planet's atmosphere.

"The metal comes from a constant rain of tiny meteoroids onto the Red Planet," NASA says in a press release. "When a high-speed meteoroid hits the Martian atmosphere, it vaporizes. Metal atoms in the vapor trail get some of their electrons torn away by other charged atoms and molecules in the ionosphere, transforming the metal atoms into electrically charged ions."

The findings show that the metal in Mars's atmosphere acts very differently from the metal in our own atmosphere. Compared to our global magnetic field, Mars only has local magnetic fields in certain regions. Outside of those regions, the Red Planet's metal ion distributions are "totally unlike those observed at Earth," says Joseph Grebowsky of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Any findings that shows further similarities between Mars and Earth can help us better understand these two worlds through comparison. "Observing metal ions on another planet gives us something to compare and contrast with Earth to understand the ionosphere and atmospheric chemistry better," Grebowsky says. Once upon a time, the Red Planet and the Pale Blue Dot may not have been so different after all.

Source: NASA

