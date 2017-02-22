    NASA discovered 7 Earth-sized planets and everyone made the same Trump jokes

    Sasha Lekach
    Mashable
    Finally — some good news. NASA has found what pretty much appears to be a backup solar system a mere 40 light-years away. And not a moment too soon.

    Scientists discovered seven Earth-sized exoplanets circling a dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1, and everyone on Earth is ready to sign up for a one-way ticket to the new system. (Using current technology, it would be nearly impossible for humans to get to the planetary system, however. #Thanks2017.)

    Image: NASA/JPL-CALTECH

    Everyone also immediately made the scientific achievement about the 45th president. With seven new worlds suddenly available, the possibilities seemed endless. Earthlings could send Trump to the new system. He could mess up these exoplanets before destroying Earth. Or we could all flee to these new worlds and leave Trump behind.

    Twitter was filling up with Trump and TRAPPIST-1 jokes as soon as NASA made the announcement.

    Now we just need to decide which planet to go to once the forces of manmade climate change make our own Earth uninhabitable. Dibs on Trappist-1f.

