NASA Denies Theory That It Is Running A Child Slave Colony On Mars​

InfoWars is no stranger to controversy, as its far-right talking head Alex Jones has regularly entertained even the most fringe conspiracy theories on the program for years. A recent segment of InfoWars — which airs on 118 nationwide stations — purported that there was a sex slave colony of kidnapped children living on Mars. NASA, for its part, disagreed.

The Daily Beast reached a NASA representative for comment in its Thursday report on the bizarre rumor broached by Jones’ guest, Robert David Steele, during the Thursday episode of InfoWars. Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA, told the Daily Beast that the claim was — as many likely suspected — unfounded.

“There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are,” he said. “But there are no humans.”

Jones was interviewing Steele, a former CIA clandestine officer, about pedophilia allegations in the Catholic Church before the Mars colony was mentioned, which happened roughly 4 minutes into a 5-minute clip shared to the Alex Jones Channel on YouTube.

“This may strike your listeners as way out, but we actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20 year ride,” Steele began. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony. There’s all kinds of—”

“Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high-level NASA engineers that you have no idea, there is so much stuff going on,” Jones replied. “But then it goes off into all that, that’s the kind of thing media jumps on. But I know this: We see a bunch of mechanical wreckage on Mars and people say, ‘Oh look, it looks like mechanics.’ They go, ‘Oh, you’re a conspiracy theorist.’ Clearly, they don’t want us looking into what is happening. Every time probes go over they turn them off.”

“Alex, you’re one of the most original guys on the air, and you asked what you should do. I think you should be the truth channel in America,” Steele said before moving off topic.

Jones replied, “Well I don’t know about Mars bases, but I know they’ve created massive, thousands of different types of chimeras that are alien lifeforms on this earth now.”

Jones has been the subject of public scrutiny for his conspiracy theories on more than a few occasions, perhaps most notably for his position that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut in 2012 was a hoax. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 20 young children and six adults.

Jones was recently the subject of a controversial profile by newly minted NBC News host Megyn Kelly. During the interview conducted by Kelly, Jones doubled down on his controversial position on the event.

"Some of it looks like it's real but then what do you do when they've got the kids going in circles in and out of the building with their hands up. I've watched the footage. That looks like a drill," he said.

Photo: Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images

