NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS

NASA confirmed the object that crashed through the roof of a Naples, Fla., home in March was the remains of a cargo pallet of depleted batteries jettisoned from the International Space Station in 2021. Photo courtesy of NASA

April 17 (UPI) -- NASA confirmed an object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home was indeed garbage jettisoned from the International Space Station.

The cylindrical object crashed through Alejandro Otero's roof in Naples, Fla., on March 8, and the sound of the crash was recorded by the homeowner's Ring camera.

The object was taken by NASA to be examined, and the space agency has now confirmed it was indeed the remains of a 5,800-pound cargo pallet of depleted nickel hydride batteries that was jettisoned from the ISS in March 2021.

"The hardware was expected to fully burn up during entry through Earth's atmosphere on March 8, 2024," NASA said in a statement. "However, a piece of hardware survived re-entry and impacted a home in Naples, Florida."

The 1.6-pound piece of debris, measuring about 4 inches long, was identified as "a stanchion from the NASA flight support equipment used to mount the batteries on the cargo pallet," NASA said.

NASA said the ISS will conduct an investigation to "determine the cause of the debris survival and to update modeling and analysis, as needed."