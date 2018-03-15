Nasa astronaut twins Scott and Mark Kelly no longer genetically identical after space trip

Nasa astronauts Scott Kelly and his identical twin brother Mark have shared a lot throughout their extraordinary lives.

Born just a few minutes apart, the pair were both US Navy captains, both flew on the Endeavour and Discovery space shuttles, and both spent time on board the International Space Station (ISS).

But new findings by Nasa have found that life away from planet Earth has exacted a surprising toll. The pair are no longer genetically identical twins.

Astronauts Mark, left and Scott Kelly embarked on a groundbreaking experiment looking at genetic impact of spaceflight

After Scott Kelly, 54, spent 340 days on board the ISS, experts found that seven per cent of his genes no longer match those of brother Mark. Scott may even now be biologically older than his twin, scientists fear.

On learning of the change, Scott said: “What? My DNA changed by 7 per cent. Who knew?! I no longer have to call Mark my identical twin brother anymore.”

Scott Kelly may even be biologically older than his twin brother now

It is well known that astronauts’ bodies change to adapt to living in micro-gravity, but it was generally assumed the effects wore off on returning to Earth.

However Scott landed in March 2016, and his body has yet to return to normal. Some of the genes which appear to have changed permanently involved DNA repair, bone formation and how the cells use oxygen.

Nasa took the unique opportunity of having astronaut twins to learn more about the genetic changes of long periods in space, the first time such a study has ever been attempted.

The human body is evolved to live in Earth’s gravity, and the long term effects of space habitation are unknown. The space agency said the experiment was a ‘stepping stone’ in its three-year mission to Mars.

Scott Kelly gives himself a flu shot for a study on the human immune system