NASA astronaut captures stunning view of Finger Lakes region from space. Take a look

Have you ever wondered what Rochester looks like from space?

NASA astronaut and Syracuse native Jeanette Epps, who is currently taking part in a mission on the International Space Station, made that possible this week.

Epps posted a photo on X Monday with the caption, "Hello Syracuse and the Finger Lakes region!"

The photo includes Syracuse, the Finger Lakes, Rochester and Lake Ontario as well as a good chunk of the state's northernmost region.

Hello Syracuse and the Finger Lakes region! pic.twitter.com/REE2ojr39K — Jeanette J. Epps, PhD (@Astro_Jeanette) June 3, 2024

NASA SpaceX Crew-8 Mission

Originally from Syracuse, Epps is a graduate of Thomas J. Corcoran High School and LeMoyne College and was selected in July 2009 to become a NASA astronaut — one of nine members of NASA's 20th astronaut class.

Epps, along with NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick and Michael Barratt and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin are part of the current NASA SpaceX Crew-8 Mission, where they are performing more than 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth, including:

Using stem cells to create organoid models to study degenerative diseases

Studying the effects of microgravity and UV radiation on plants at a cellular level

Testing whether wearing pressure cuffs on the legs could prevent fluid shifts and reduce health problems in astronauts

Syracuse native heads to space: Jeanette Epps to join NASA's Crew-8 Mission to the International Space Station

The crew, who are part of the eighth rotational mission to the space station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, is expected to return to Earth in late August 2024.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps captures view of Finger Lakes from space