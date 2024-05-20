NASA astronaut Buchli to be honored with Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award

NASA astronaut James Buchli smiles next to a plaque of himself after being inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2019. (Contributed/Office of the North Dakota Governor)

NASA astronaut James Buchli has been selected as the 49th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award by Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday, according to a governor’s office news release.

Buchli, a native of New Rockford, was the first North Dakotan to fly in space. He completed four space flights over his career after being selected for the space shuttle program in 1978. In total, Buchli spent 20 days in space, orbited the Earth 319 times and traveled more than 7.74 million miles.

“Jim Buchli’s distinguished career is a testament to perseverance, expertise and leadership,” Burgum said in a statement. “An exceptional North Dakotan, Buchli is a great supporter of the UND Aerospace program and shares his experience and skills with aspiring students. As the first person born in North Dakota to visit space, he’s an example of just how far a North Dakotan can go.”

Buchli is a Marine Corps veteran and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1967. He received a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering systems from the University of West Florida.

Buchli logged over 4,200 flight hours across 17 different aircraft during the Vietnam War and earned numerous decorations for valor during the conflict.

During his time at NASA, Buchli served on STS-51C, the first Department of Defense mission, and STS-61A, a joint venture with West Germany that featured the largest crew at that time and the first international payload operations, the news release said.

NASA astronaut James Buchli smiles next to a model of the space shuttle. (Contributed/Office of the North Dakota Governor)

After his flight career, Buchli served as deputy chief of the astronaut office for NASA and played a key role in astronaut training and operations.

He also returned to North Dakota and engaged with students enrolled in the University of North Dakota’s space studies program in an attempt to inspire more students into aerospace and STEM fields, according to the news release.

In 2019, he was inducted in the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

“Theodore Roosevelt got it right when he said that without the time he spent in North Dakota, he would never have been president,” Buchli said in a statement. “North Dakota has given me the work ethic, determination and tenacity to succeed, just as it has for many others. For that gift, I am truly grateful.”

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes past and present North Dakotans who have achieved national recognition in their fields of endeavor. It also grants the awardee the rank of colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders. Previous winners have included Lawrence Welk, Roger Maris, Peggy Lee, Phil Jackson, Angie Dickinson, Bobby Vee and Doug Burgum.

The Rough Rider Award is the state’s highest commendation for its citizens, the news release said.

Buchli will receive his award later this year at a date and location yet to be determined.

The post NASA astronaut Buchli to be honored with Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award appeared first on North Dakota Monitor.