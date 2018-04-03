NASA's X-Plane is designed to fly at supersonic speeds without the sonic boom

NASA wants to prove that it can fly a plane faster than the speed of sound without blasting American neighborhoods below with sonic booms.

Previously, commercial supersonic travel had been limited to the Atlantic Ocean, where people wouldn't be jarred awake by planes traveling overhead at more than 760 miles per hour. But with an innovative plane design that might subtly morph in the air to tame sound waves, NASA hopes to build a quieter supersonic plane that would revolutionize travel.

Our cross-country flight times would be cut in half. NASA calls it the X-Plane, and the agency just awarded the aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin the $247.5 million contract to build the first one.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, NASA said that this first X-Plane is a data-collecting experiment expected to take flight in 2021.

The plane will be 94-feet-long, smaller than today's medium-sized commercial aircraft, like the popular Boeing 737. It will typically cruise around speeds of 1.4 Mach, which is approximately 940 mph when traveling at 55,000 feet, according to a NASA spokesperson.

Today's commercial airliners typically travel between 550 and 590 miles per hour, far short of the 767 mph speed of sound.

NASA aeronautics engineers underscored that this plane isn't a prototype for a defense mission or a private jet — but an experimental plane intended to fly over American communities and see if it is quiet enough to be a real, usable technology.

NASA's goal is to not produce a sonic boom at all, but something that sounds more like a soft thud.

"I’m trying not to use the word sonic boom," said Peter Coen, project manager for NASA’s Commercial Supersonics Technology Project. "I’m trying to ban that from everyone’s vocabulary."

Getting a plane to produce a thud, as opposed to a thunderous blast, broadly means controlling the strength and position of the shock waves produced by the supersonic-speeding plane as it zooms through the air.

This is something Lockheed Martin and NASA flight engineers will spend the next couple years developing, so by the time a sound wave hits the ground — possibly in a neighborhood near you — it's weakened to a thump, "not a boom," said Coen.