NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Could Fly to One Last World

In the asteroid belt past Mars, a small piece of metal and electronics is orbiting a small body of rock and ice, dutifully sending signals back to Earth. The Dawn spacecraft is running out of gas, and someone needs to decide how it spends its final days.

The Dawn space probe has been orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres since March 2015. Before that, it spent a year orbiting an asteroid, Vesta, back in 2011 and 2012. The data it collected from these two worlds helped us understand more about the asteroid belt and the composition of our own planet's rocky interior.

But Dawn has lived a long life, and time is running out. The spacecraft's fuel reserves are running low, and without fuel for its thrusters Dawn can't maneuver through space. So NASA is debating how to use the final reserves in the tank.

The first option would be to keep Dawn exactly where it is, taking measurements of Ceres until time runs out. Dawn has enough fuel to last it about a year, and there's still plenty of data Dawn can collect.

But there's another option: Dawn can leave Ceres and perform a flyby of another asteroid in the belt, potentially making new discoveries of a completely different nature. In a June 13 meeting, a member of NASA's Dawn team confirmed that an asteroid flyby was on the table. "It's an option," said deputy principal investigator Carol Raymond.

So now a NASA committee has to evaluate all the Dawn proposals and pick which one seems best. The committee will probably make that decision in a month or two, and then we all get to find out what Dawn's final mission is going to be.

