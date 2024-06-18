NASA again delays Boeing Starliner's return from space station

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams (pictured in blue) will be working a week more at the International Space Station, NASA officials said Tuesday. File NASA image/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- NASA said Tuesday that it has again pushed back the return trip to Earth of Boeing's repeatedly delayed Starliner mission.

"Teams have been very busy reviewing the data and executing the on-orbit flight test objectives for the mission," NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich said Tuesday during pre-departure media teleconference.

Now, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, 61, and Suni Williams, 58, who embarked on the long-awaited Boeing Starliner mission launch June 5 and docked at the ISS the following day, will be working a week more in space.

The new plan has Williams and Wilmore departing the International Space Station at about 10:10 p.m. local time on June 25 to make the 6 1/2 hour return trip to Earth, with a possible 4:51 a.m. landing the following morning on Wednesday at the primary site: White Sands Space Harbor, N.M.

A backup landing date is July 2.

A ULA Atlas V rocket launches the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on its maiden crewed flight on June 5 from Complex 41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Starliner flew NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

This is the Starliner's third delay in the return to Earth following a recent announcement that the spacecraft would disembark June 18 from the ISS.

But on Tuesday it was revealed the two astronauts have been kept busy with what NASA calls valuable work.

Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams (both dressed in blue) were welcomed June 6 aboard the International Space Station following a successful docking. Starliner launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. File NASA image/UPI

The International Space Station, said Stitch, "is happy to have Butch and Suni to be on board the space station."

"We're putting them to work and getting a lot of work out of them," he said.

The two astronauts originally were set to complete a full Starliner assessment while on board the ISS in just under a week, but the mission was lengthened due to a need to collect more information about the spacecraft and a series of mechanical issues.