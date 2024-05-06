NAS Pensacola areas of public interest to close, officials say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several areas of public interest will be impacted by this week’s upcoming closure of the Naval Air Station Pensacola.

According to a press release, NAS Pensacola is set to be closed for public visitation from May 7 through May 9.

Escambia County, Alabama dog missing for more than 2 months; $500 reward offered

During the closure, the air station’s West Gate will only be open for Department of Defense identification card holders. The installation’s Main Gate is always open to DoD identification card holders, the release notes.

This closure will impact the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, and Fort Barrancas, as they will also be closed. In addition, the release states that viewing the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron the Blue Angels’ May 7 and May 8 training from the only authorized area on NAS Pensacola will not be possible.

Man arrested for stolen SUV, drugs: ECSO

NAS Pensacola’s areas of public interest are set to reopen on Friday, May 10, according to the release. Once the areas reopen, visitors to the air station can access the installation through the West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

Additional information will be posted to NAS Pensacola’s Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and Linkedin pages, according to the release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.