Narcotics trafficker arrested in New Bedford is sentenced. Here's how long he will serve.

NEW BEDFORD - A 49-year-old Braintree narcotics trafficker arrested in New Bedford in possession of nearly 500 grams of fentanyl was sentenced to serve six to six-and-a-half years in state prison last week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Robinson Paradis-Feliz pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with trafficking fentanyl, according to a press release.

On June 27, 2019 at approximately 5 p.m., New Bedford Police stopped the defendant’s vehicle and located a pink Victoria Secret's gift bag that was stapled closed in the center console. This bag contained 493 grams of fentanyl.

District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, seen in this file photo, said the fentanyl trafficker was "selling large quantities of a lethal drug that is contributing to the tragic fatal overdoses we continue to see nationwide."

Arrested again while out on bail

While this case was pending, this defendant was arrested after having a large amount of drugs delivered through the U.S. Postal Service to his home in Norfolk County.

That caused the U.S. Attorney’s Office to adopt the Norfolk case and resolved it for a sentence of 6 years and 9 months in federal prison.

“This defendant was selling large quantities of a lethal drug that is contributing to the tragic fatal overdoses we continue to see nationwide. While out on bail, he was arrested and prosecuted by the federal government for similar crimes,” Quinn said. “The defendant is not a U.S. citizen and, as a result of this conviction, he will be deported.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Braintree man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford