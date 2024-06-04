Narcotics agents take down two in fentanyl pill purchase

Jun. 4—THOMASVILLE- Two men and a woman are under arrest after Thomas County Narcotics agents, with the assistance of SWAT, executed a search warrant resulting in the seizure of numerous hydrocodone pills mixed with fentanyl.

According to Thomas County Narcotics agents, the search warrant was part of a five-month-long investigation at 147 and 148 Persimmon St.

During the investigation, agents said, officers witnessed Donald Owens and Alvin Walker interact with a woman, later identified as Deatrice Johnson, to create pills.

"Through surveillance, we would watch Owens and Alvin of 147 Persimmon Street, walk across the street to 148, which was Mrs. Johnson's house," an agent said. "We would then see them get into a car and immediately go serve people."

Agents later learned Owens and Walker were serving people fentanyl pills, along with marijuana and MDMA/Molly. Agents said during the purchase of pills, some customers knew what they were purchasing, while others did not know the pill contained fentanyl and believed it to be only hydrocodone. Fortunately, agents say no one who purchased the pills passed due to the presence of fentanyl.

"We saw people buy 5-10 pills at a time," an agent said.

Agents then made traffic stops on people who they witnessed leaving the home, recovering the fentanyl pills.

After more than enough evidence to show probable cause, agents received and executed a search warrant.

During the execution of the warrant, Owens and Walker were arrested and taken into custody. However, agents were unable to find anything other than small amounts of marijuana at their home.

"With our knowledge of what the investigation led to, we knew they were going next door to get the pills," an agent said. "We believe there is a pill press involved, but not here."

Agents then executed a warrant at Johnson's home, where they found fentanyl pills and an AK-47.

Johnson was not home at the time of the warrant and has since turned herself in. She is currently being held in jail, along with Owens and Walker.

Agents say more arrests are pending, but are proud of the progress so far.

"Anytime we can get fentanyl off the streets, it's a good thing," an agent said. "It's very dangerous."

All three of the suspects have been charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators said the arrests were a win not only for county law enforcement but for the Thomasville Police Department as well. TPD has consistently dealt with block parties on Persimmon Street — so common they've earned their own nickname, "P-Block Parties" — that have frequently resulted in shootings, stabbings and officer attacks. Some of those parties began at 147 Persimmon St., the agents said.