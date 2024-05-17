Narcotic medication stolen from Chambersburg store

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Narcotic medication was stolen from a Chambersburg, Pennslyvania store on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. at 415 E Queen St.

An investigation found that three black males entered the business with one passing a threatening note to an employee. Two of the males jumped over the counter and stole an unknown amount of narcotics.

They then fled the store. A dark-colored SUV was seen in the area both before and after the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Chambersburg Police is asking anyone with information to contact the department or leave a tip on Crimewatch.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

