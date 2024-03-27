Nappanee woman allegedly shot her husband

Mar. 26—NAPPANEE — A Nappanee woman was arrested for the murder of her husband.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Linda Tener, 70, shot her husband, Johnnie Tener, 71, at their son's home in the 72000 block of C.R. 9 on Friday.

The call came in to police around 4:50 a.m. Her daughter-in-law contacted police to warn them that Tener was pointing a firearm at her son, Eric. Eric reportedly wrestled the gun away from Linda Tener and pinned her down.

Police also said Tener told Eric repeatedly that she had hurt Dad. "Your dad is dead," she allegedly said. "I shot him."

On scene, officers found a pink revolver and went to the Tener's nearby home in the 71000 block of C.R. 9 where they found Johnnie Tener deceased in a recliner with one apparent gunshot wound.

Eric told police that his mother had recently been hospitalized and treated for anxiety the day prior. When he dropped his mom off at the house after she was released from the hospital Thursday evening, he didn't notice any hostility between his parents.

Linda Tener is charged in the murder of her husband. She is being held without bond through Elkhart County Circuit Court. An initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday.