Naples woman, 56, faces obstruction charges linked to Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Lin Marie Carey, 56, of Naples, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, on felony and misdemeanor charges related to her conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Naples woman faces several charges more than three years after a mob of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol and engaged in a violent riot that left at least two dead.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after former President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters, including Carey, stormed the U.S. Capitol. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Carey is charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in the District of Columbia with felony obstruction of an official proceeding; a misdemeanor offense of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; a misdemeanor offense of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and a misdemeanor offense of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The FBI arrested Carey on Wednesday in Naples. Carey made her initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida in Fort Myers the same day, court records show.

According to court documents, Carey entered the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021, via the East Side Doors with a crowd of other rioters while wearing scuba goggles. In a video that she recorded after entering the Capitol, Carey stated, "We overtook the Capitol" and, "We simply wanted to take our house back."

She added, "We want our republic back. We will not allow the Chinese to overtake the United States of America. We want to talk to Pelosi, we want to talk to Schumer, we want to talk to Pence."

According to authorities, Carey told investigators she learned through social media groups that buses were being organized to go to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, for the Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

Carey reportedly told authorities that she signed up through an Eventbrite website and paid $115for the bus ticket. She further stated that on Jan. 5, 2021, the buses departed from Seed to Table ― a Naples grocery store owned by activist Alfie Oakes ― at approximately 6 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021.

She told authorities she knew four or five other people on the bus through a church group. Carey said there were approximately 95 people spread between both buses.

Court records on Friday afternoon displayed her conditions of release, but a bond amount wasn't immediately available.

In the 37 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,313 men and women have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 469 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

