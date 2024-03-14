Naples woman, 52, dead after car hits concrete curb, submerges into canal

A 52-year-old Naples woman is dead after authorities say she was involved in a single-car crash, causing her car to sink in a canal.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. Thursday along Indies Avenue, in Isles of Collier, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said her Tesla was traveling east on Indies Avenue, approaching a left curve in the road that led to a bridge for traffic.

Authorities said the driver failed to negotiate the curve and the car collided with the concrete curbing, causing the Tesla to travel over shrubbery and a nearby embankment.

The car became airborne and entered a water-filled canal, submerging. Troopers said the driver died on scene.

She's one of at least seven fatalities stemming from Collier County crashes this year.

