Is Naples Pier being affected by this week's weather? Answers and construction update

This week brings heavy rain and potential flooding to Naples and Collier County.

With the pier already in shambles after Hurricane Ian swept through in 2022, will this week's weather cause further damage?

Naples Daily News spoke to Naples Parks and Recreation about how this week's weather will affect the pier and got an update on reconstruction. Here's what to know.

This is big: The Weather Channel has arrived in Florida. Correspondent reporting live in Naples

Will this week's weather damage Naples Pier?

Southwest Florida is forecasted to get anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of rain this week.

Naples had almost four inches of rain on Tuesday.

"We do not anticipate damage unless we have a storm with large waves and high wind," Naples Parks and Recreation Director Chad Merritt said. "Even then, the remaining portion that is open survived Hurricane Ian so I do not anticipate it being stronger."

Would new damage delay construction?

Merritt said even if the pier was damaged further, construction plans would not need to be reworked.

Rendering of new Naples Pier.

What are you calling this? : Weather Words: 12 creative ways we've heard experts describe all of this rain in Florida

When will Naples Pier be rebuilt?

Design plans are completely done for Naples Pier and are out for construction bids. The window for bids ends on June 27.

If the city receives a fair bid, the contractor's agreement will go in front of the mayor and the rest of the Naples City Council for approval.

It'll take around 60 to 90 days after the contract is approved to mobilize and start construction depending on permitting.

"There are a lot of moving parts with this project and things are subjected to modifications until we have an approved agreement and permits," Merritt said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Pier not at risk of more damage from rain and flooding