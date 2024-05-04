Naples motorcyclist, 36, killed in Felda crash

A 36-year-old Naples man was killed Friday, May 3 in rural Felda when a truck towing a trailer turned right in front of his motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

At about 2:45 pm, the truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Milford, Delaware, was heading north on S.R. 29, south of Morris Taylor Road; the motorcyclist was heading south.

When the truck turned into a driveway directly in front of the motorcycle, investigators say, the motorcycle hit the trailer.

The motorcyclist died there, the Florida Highway Patrol says, and an investigation is ongoing.

