Naples, Marco areas to see highest rainfall totals as tropical moisture lingers over Florida

Rain will keep falling today in the Naples area, and localized totals could be a foot or more by Friday, according to various forecasts.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, which covers the Naples-Collier County area, said areas like Naples, Golden Gate and Marco Island will be hit hardest and see the highest rainfall totals.

"(Tuesday) morning we had 1 to 3 inches of rainfall and that was generally across all of Collier and really in the western areas like Naples, to Golden Gate and Marco Island," said Miami NWS meteorologist Luke Culver. "Inland areas like Immokalee didn't have as much."

Naples, Marco Island to see the most rain

Water sits on roads in Marco Island and in Goodland June 11, 2024.

Culver said heavy rains will hit Naples and Marco Island today and Thursday as moisture continues to move across the peninsula.

Air moisture levels are nearly at the max with a plume of tropical air sitting over the Sunshine State, and that has caused NWS to give the area a 70% to 100% chance of rain the next few days.

Visibility along Skyline Blvd. was diminished Tuesday, June 11, 2024 as traffic made its way through large rain puddles.

"There's more rain that's going to come in and it's going to be pretty heavy at times," Culver said. "Tuesday there were some heavy showers that moved through from the Gulf of Mexico and that could have provided another 2 to 5 inches and caused flooding concerns for the coastal part of the county."

Today and Thursday are expected to bring another 4 to 8 inches on top of that, Culver said.

"Local totals will be higher," he said. "It's just a stream of very moist air and there's a lot of water content, which can lead to prolific and continuous rain."

Water sits on roads in near Stan's Idle Hour in Goodland June 11, 2024.

Rainfall is expected to continue into early next week, but the patterns are expected to be more like the typical summer afternoon showers rather than day-long downpours.

Tropical formation possible next week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 90L in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

"There's a really low chance of some type of development of a disturbance that's currently in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and it's sort of a disorganized area of low pressure," said Ross Giarratana, with NWS in Ruskin. "It will move across the Florida peninsula and end up in the Atlantic Ocean and it will gradually meander through late week and into the weekend."

More: Florida asks feds to let more than 1,000 permits slide after judge rules process illegal

He said there is a 20% chance of the invest could develop into a tropical system.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Rains to stay heavy all week in Naples, Marco Island as system lingers