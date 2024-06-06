Naples man sentenced to 10 years for DUI crash that injured neighbor, killed adopted dog

A Naples man convicted for his role in a November 2020 crash that killed a dog and seriously injured his owner will spend 10 years behind bars, a judge ruled this week.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Monday sentenced Jeffrey Morrell Stone, 65. A Collier County jury convicted him in April of DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI with damage to a person or property. The jury returned the verdict just after 6 p.m. Wednesday following a two-day trial.

The man, 59, and his leashed pitbull dog, Prince Charming, were walking on the east shoulder of Port Au Prince Road on Nov. 16, 2020, when Stone’s vehicle veered left and began to travel on the wrong side of the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. at Port Au Prince Road and Salinas Drive, near Lely.

Authorities said Stone first struck the dog, before injuring its owner.

The dog was critically injured and died soon after from the impact, ending up on the opposite side of the street.

The man suffered serious injuries, including broken bones. He saw the driver, later identified as Stone, who he recognized as a neighbor.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and found Stone's SUV had noticeable damage, including a sidemirror that was broken off in the impact, leaving exposed wires and other vehicle damage.

Deputies reported Stone had "noticeable impairments" that would compromise his ability to operate a motor vehicle safely.

Stone admitted being the driver to responders on the scene, but at the trial, he claimed otherwise.

A urine test done after the crash tested positive for amphetamines, opiates, and cocaine, authorities said.

Laura Jahnke, a volunteer for the Humane Society Naples, on April 26 told the Daily News that Prince Charming "had only been adopted a short time before his death."

