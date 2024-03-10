Naples man killed in Hendry County crash

A Naples man was killed early Sunday morning after his pickup truck ran through a stop sign and into a canal in Hendry County.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling south on Cedarwood Parkway in LaBelle, approaching a T-intersection of Helms Road, at about 4 a.m.

Troopers said the driver failed to stop for the posted stop sign and traveled south through the T-intersection, and onto the grass shoulder of Helms Road.

The truck entered a canal and the front of it collided with the southern bank of the canal ditch.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man, 34, dies after truck runs off the road, into canal