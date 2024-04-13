Naples man, 63, killed Friday in SUV-bicycle crash along Immokalee Road, FHP says

A 63-year-old Naples bicyclist died after a driver collided with him Friday in North Naples, state police say.

The man was riding a bicycle west along a sidewalk approaching a driveway access at Logan Landing shopping plaza about 1:50 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Friday.

About the same time, a 32-year-old Naples woman was driving an SUV north on the driveway access of Logan Landings, 2270 Logan Blvd.

As the driver made a right turn onto eastbound Immokalee Road, she collided into the bicyclist. The man suffered critical injuries and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Lee County, where he died Friday night.

None of the SUV occupants were injured: the driver and two male passengers, ages 9 and 1 years.

The pre-crash movement of the SUV and the bicyclist remains under investigation, troopers said.

