Naples man, 53, killed in single-vehicle crash after losing control of pickup, FHP says

A 53-year-old Naples man is dead after authorities say he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday along Golden Gate Boulevard, near Everglades Boulevard, in Golden Gate Estates, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the pickup was traveling west on Golden Gate Boulevard West, east of Everglades Boulevard, when the driver failed to maintain control of the pickup.

Authorities said the pickup traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, sideswiped a tree and collided with a wooden utility pole.

The driver died on scene. He's one of at least 43 fatalities stemming from Collier County crashes this year.

