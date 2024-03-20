Naples election: When will we know who will be the next mayor?

Mayor Teresa Heitmann speaks during a candidate forum for the mayoral and city council elections at Naples City Hall chambers in Naples on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Voters in Naples woke up Wednesday wanting to know: Who is the next mayor?

That's not clear and you need to hang tight for a few days.

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office posted notice Wednesday morning that the Collier County Canvassing Board will conduct a machine recount Saturday for the mayor and a city council race.

The machine recount will happen at 11 a.m. and the expectation is that a manual recount will be done later in the day for the mayor's race and city council.

The unofficial results and manual recount determination will be at 4 p.m. The manual recount for mayor will be at 4:15 p.m. The manual recount for city council will be at 5 p.m., according to the supervisor of election's office.

The supervisor of elections office is located at 3750 Enterprise Ave.

A day earlier, on Friday, the canvassing board will meet at 9 a.m. to order the recount because the supervisor's office cannot take that action.

Check the website for updates at colliervotes.gov. for the details of notice.

Because the margin was less than 0.5%, a machine recount is required by state law.

The margin in the mayor’s race was 0.1%

Did Teresa Heitmann win a second term?

Teresa Heitmann, who is the current mayor seeking a second term, squeaked by with a 12-vote lead with 3,257 votes over challenger Gary Price who closed election night out with 3,245 votes.

That means Heitmann’s lead is 0.1% with 38.1% of the vote while Price got 38%.

A third contender, Ted Blankenship, who resigned from the council to run for mayor, got 2,044 votes for 23.9%.

Provisional ballots, or ballots where a voter’s eligibility is in question, have not been counted yet so the results are not final.

What about the other Naples City Council races?

Election results for three seats to the council produced two winners yet a recount is needed for the third.

Former Naples High School football coach Bill Kramer came out victorious with 4,277 votes for 20.3% of the vote.

Former council member Linda Penniman collected 4,160 votes for 19.8% of the vote.

Kramer and Penniman were winners but a recount is necessary for a third seat between Tony Perez-Benitoa, an attorney, and Berne Barton, an insurance agent.

Barton garnered 3,677 votes for 17.5% of the total while Perez-Benitoa got 3,644 votes for 17.3% of the vote.

Two other council candidates, Garey Cooper, a real estate agent, and Nicholas Del Rossa, a consultant, are out.

