Naples, Collier eclipse weather: Expect mostly clear skies for April 8 viewing

Weather will be a little on the warm side during Monday, April 8's solar eclipse, but there shouldn't be much in the way of clouds or rain to spoil the day.

The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid-80s in the Naples area Monday.

"We are going to be under and easterly flow pattern so there's potential for upper-level clouds but in general that's really it," Will Redman, a NWS meteorologist in Miami, the office that covers the Naples-Collier County area, said earlier this week. "It just depends on how thick those clouds will be."

As of Thursday night, the weather service's forecast showed sunny conditions for Monday. "Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.," the NWS website said.

Will there be total darkness in Southwest Florida?

While Southwest Florida won't be cast in total darkness, the area will experience a partial eclipse for about 2 hours and 30 minutes on April 8; About 50% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak.

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:43 p.m. EDT

Peak eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 50.6%

Kim Luciani contributed to this report

