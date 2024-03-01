Naples candidates discuss future of local airport, support current location

A trio of candidates for Naples mayor and city council are working together to try to win the seats in order to save the Naples Airport and property rights, they say.

On Feb. 28, mayoral candidate Gary Price and city council candidates Berne Barton and Tony Perez-Benitoa spent time with airport tenants, friends and flying enthusiasts over food and drink. They then followed their hosts at Elite Jets, Paradise Coast Property Team and Naples Jet Center in speaking about the importance of the local airport to the community.

"These planes have been flying over my head for 54 years," Barton told the group of about 200 "friends of the airport." "This airport is an integral and valuable part of this community. And it needs to continue to be an integral and valuable part of this community right here."

Airport exploratory study

The Naples Airport Authority in October hired consultants to conduct an Airport Exploratory Study to look at possible locations for an airport in Collier County, cost and timing of a potential move, along with whether maintaining the airport in its current location along the west side of Airport-Pulling Road is a possibility given community needs and future growth expectations.

The airport, which has been in operation for 80 years, is self-sufficient and takes no taxpayer dollars. An economic driver, Naples Airport had an impact of $780 million in the local economy in 2022, almost triple the amount in 2010, when its impact was estimated at $273.1 million, according to annual Florida Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Studies.

Stephen Myers, executive vice president of Elite Jets, told a group of Naples Airport supporters that the Naples Airport Authority needs their support in keeping the airport in its current location. He said the current City Council wants to close the airport.

"This field does a whole lot more than just have airplanes take off and land,” said Stephen Myers, executive vice president of Elite Jets. He talked about the flying clubs, flight schools and other programs at the airport, along with private and charter flights, along with public services including Collier EMS, Mosquito Control, and the Sheriff's Office.

"We would like to change the mayor and city council for those who support the Naples Airport Authority," Myers said.

No members or representatives of the Airport Authority attended the event because they are not allowed to attend anything political, Myers said.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann and City Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff say they support the airport and that statements otherwise are untrue.

"We’re in lockstep with the NAA" and efforts to reduce noise and disruptions for residents, said City Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff who is the council's liaison to the airport. "You want to run a safe and efficient airport and I think Chris (Rozanasky, executive director) does a very good job with it. But it has to be compatible with the city and the county."

Naples airport tenants have started a petition to keep the airport at its current location along North Road, Radio Road and Airport Pulling Road. The petition was started after Naples Airport Authority member Terrence Cavanaugh this month asked Johnson for a list of tenants who don't want the airport to move, said Cristel Johnson, broker at Paradise Coast Property Team.

Of the more than 100,000 takeoffs and landings and more than 200,000 passengers served in fiscal year 2023, "we have surveyed these folks and nearly 80 percent are homeowners here in Naples and Collier County," Rozansky said in October.

Noise abatement initiatives

Myers, Johnson, and the candidates said the current council and mayor are no friends to the airport and have taken action in the past four years to stifle growth at the airport and to try to eventually shut it down. City Council members have listened to hours of complaints from some residents about airport noise.

That's not true, said Mayor Teresa Heitmann in a text response to the Naples Daily News.

"It has been erroneously reported that I seek to move or close the airport. This is categorically false," she said. "I do not have any interest in moving an airport that brings a great deal of benefit to our city."

"The NAA has been engaged with council in a very positive way as we partner with them on ways to mitigate noise from increased jet traffic. I believe we are making positive strides and should continue to be partners in this effort," Heitmann said. "We traveled together to Washington, D.C. to advocate for these interests. I feel very positive about the future and I'm grateful for the partnership with the NAA. I understand the airport is doing their own independent relocation study – the city did not initiate it nor are we taking part in it."

Naples Airport established a voluntary flight curfew for its pilots from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. It can't be mandatory, as that falls under FAA jurisdiction, and Myers said if his clients want to come back to Naples at midnight after a football game or a concert, "we’ll bring them home."

"We try to keep our pilots and planes away from base during quiet hours but sometimes we don’t. In the end, we’re a for-profit company," he said.

The Airport Authority also has deployed portable noise monitors at the airport and surrounding it. Senior Communications Manager Zach Burch presented a report on the initial deployment to the authority's Noise Compatibility Committee on Feb. 29. Data from these monitors will assist the authority in tracking aircraft-related noise throughout the community. Burch said staff will continue to work with the community to identify those interested in hosting the monitors on their property.

"They are getting blasted with flights every two or three minutes over their heads and they can’t go outside," Petrunoff said of residents in the airport's flight path. "Everyone literally in the city is with in a few miles of the airport. … We are pushing back and saying what is the best way to balance the needs of the community with running a safe and sufficient airport. And with the NAA, we have developed initiatives that we want the (Federal Aviation Commission) to look at."

Those initiatives outlined in a report sent to the FAA in August detailing the airport's noise and the impact it has on the surrounding community. The authority received initial comments from the FAA in January, which it responded to, Burch said this week in response to a question from The Naples Daily News.

The authority also will start recognizing its curfew followers in April through a Fly Safe Fly Quiet quarterly leaderboard, staff told the committee, in an effort to encourage continued compliance.

Naples Airport, authority needs support from city council, tenants say

"The detractors of the airport – they are a minority, but they are vocal and well organized,” Myers said. The Airport Authority – "they need our help; they need our support. We don’t always see eye to eye with them, but we are able to work things out and move things forward. The City of Naples has a big influence on the Naples Airport Authority."

The Florida State Legislature created the City of Naples Airport Authority in 1969 as an independent government agency charged with the operation, development and improvement of Naples Airport.

Price, a licensed pilot, former city councilman and Naples native, encouraged everyone in the room "to commit to get 10 people to the polls, that will go a long way in us being successful on March 19."

Tony Perez-Benitoa said, "the airport stays. It’s that simple."

Perez-Benitoa is a trial attorney and mediator who moved to Naples in 1988. He was a captain and member of Naples Airport Patrol, making sunset flights over the gulf to look for disable boats. He never became a pilot though.

Barton, also a Naples native, said the City Council needs an update.

"Naples is woven into the fabric of my being," he said. "It has gone off kilter a bit and we need to right the ship."

"This airport is an integral and valuable part of this community," he said. "And it needs to continue to be an integral and valuable part of this community right here."

Petrunoff said the needs of the entire community, not just those who use the airport, need to be considered, especially when the land the airport sits on is valuable and could be used for other development, such as a hospital or cancer center.

"On a personal level, I think it’s a very real likelihood the airport will move," she said. "I don’t have a point of view on it but I think we have to take the emotion out of it and the political malarkey and decide what’s the best for the community. “

