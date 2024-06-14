Naperville woman used young daughters to steal hundreds of items from Yorktown JCPenney: prosecutors

DUPAGE COUNTY - A Naperville woman is accused of using her two young daughters to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Yorktown JCPenney store.

On Thursday, around 1:24 p.m., Lombard police responded to the JCPenney at 175 Yorktown Mall Drive for a report of a retail theft.

An investigation revealed that Ritka Jain allegedly enlisted her 5- and 9-year-old daughters to help her conceal items in a piece of luggage and a baby stroller. According to police, the theft included 207 items of clothing, one pair of shoes, three toys, and the piece of luggage. In total, the items were worth $4,607.97.

Police said Jain and her daughters walked past the registers without paying.

Ritka Jain

"The very idea that Ms. Jain enlisted her two young daughters to help her steal more than $4,600 worth of merchandise is extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Retail theft, which, according to the National Retail Foundation, amounted to nearly $35 billion in losses nationwide in 2022, is not a victimless crime. Losses are ultimately paid for by consumers, employees, business owners, shareholders, and entire communities."

Jain, 36, was released on her own recognizance at the scene. She has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary, and retail theft. She is due in court on July 22.