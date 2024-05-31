Naperville woman charged with aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly allowing dog to become emaciated, sick

A Naperville woman who allegedly allowed her dog to become so starved and dehydrated that it had open sores and could barely walk has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Naperville Police Department.

Authorities were notified in October 2023 of the animal’s condition by a person who had agreed to watch Olive, a pit bull mix, on behalf of its owner, Christian Helm, 32, of the 100 block of Testa Drive, while she was on a business trip, a news release said.

According the report, “(Olive) was in an emaciated state, could barely walk and had open sores on her body,” the release said. “She was immediately transported to an emergency veterinary hospital where she was treated for starvation and dehydration.”

Police then obtained a search warrant of Helm’s home, where detectives and crime scene technicians found evidence of alleged animal abuse.

A warrant for Helm’s arrest was issued May 23 on three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of misdemeanor violation of owner’s duties and one count of misdemeanor endangering the life or health of a child. The last charge is because the aggravated animal cruelty was allegedly committed in a location where a minor resided, the release said.

Helm turned herself in to police Tuesday and was transported to the DuPage County jail.

Olive has made a full recovery and has since been adopted by a new owner, the release said.