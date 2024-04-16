Naperville schools locked down amid shooting investigation
Naperville police have locked down six schools amid a shooting investigation in the area, Neuqua Valley High School officials said.
J&J is doubling down on medtech, a typically sleepy sector that has been risky, as it looks to grow after spinning of consumer health segment Kenvue.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
The 751-hp 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore joins the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore for Maserati's initial trio of battery-electric offerings.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Tesla stock slipped again on Tuesday, with shares now down nearly 9% since yesterday after the company announced a “more than 10%” staff reduction.
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.
For the firm that calls itself “the first check in deep tech,” the last check for SOSV’s latest $306 million fund took a bit longer than founder Sean O’Sullivan would have liked. “Given our track record, our rates of return, the proven successes, all the unicorns that have come out of SOSV in the past, you’d imagine we’d have closed it in three months,” O’Sullivan told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Instead, it took about a year and a half, with the most concerted effort occurring in the last six months, according to O’Sullivan.
The Oversight Board, Meta's semi-independent policy council, is turning its attention to how the company's social platforms are handling explicit, AI-generated images. Tuesday, it announced investigations into two separate cases over how Instagram in India and Facebook in the U.S. handled AI-generated images of public figures after Meta's systems fell short on detecting and responding to the explicit content. In both cases, the sites have now taken down the media.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Homebuilder stocks fell after a closely watched housing sentiment index broke a four-month streak of gains amid high mortgage rates.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who stood out at the Nike Hoop Summit and are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
Meta said on Monday that it plans to "temporarily" shutter Threads in Turkey from April 29, in response to an interim injunction imposed by the Turkish competition authority last month over the way Meta shares data between Threads and Instagram. The Turkish Competition Authority (TCA), known as Rekabet Kurumu, noted on March 18 that its investigations found that Meta was abusing its dominant market position by combining the data of users who create Threads profiles with that of their Instagram account — without giving users the choice to opt in.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
The Phoenix Suns clinched the Western Conference's No. 6 seed in the NBA playoffs with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
The China-market Cadillac Optiq interior gets revealed before the crossover's Beijing Auto Show debut later this month. The Optiq is due here for 2025.
Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones toward Iran on Saturday.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
There's too much natural gas supply in West Texas. That's sending prices at a key hub into negative territory.
This lightweight beast is destined to be the sleeper hit of your power tool stash.