Naperville residents receive college/university degrees, named to honor rolls and dean’s lists

The following Naperville residents have completed college/university degrees or have been named to their school’s dean’s list, honor roll or similar academic achievement list.

Names, degrees and honors appear below as provided by the respective schools.

GRADUATIONS

Trine University in Angola, Indiana: Anandha Bhavana Reddy Gade, master’s degree, Business Analytics.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Maine: Kaley Du, bachelor’s/master’s degree, Computer Science.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale: Joshua L. Kordzinski, bachelor’s degree, Automotive Technology; Jake K. Anderson, bachelor’s degree, Computer Science; Emily Cartwright, bachelor’s degree, Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management; Matthew G. Crockett, bachelor’s degree, Finance, and certification 1, Intensive Controlled-Environmental Plant Production; Gus A. Herzberg, bachelor’s degree, Aviation Management, and AAS, Aviation Flight; Aerin E. Hopkins, bachelor’s degree, Aviation Management, and AAS, Aviation Flight; Elizabeth M. McKinzie, master’s degree, Communication Disorders and Sciences;

Payten Sheehan, bachelor’s degree, Automotive Technology; and Ryan Agnos, bachelor’s degree, Automotive Technology.

Boston University: Lizzy Bashaw, bachelor’s degree, International Relations and Environmental Science.

Midwestern University in Downers Grove: Allison Bartley, doctorate, Dental Medicine.

College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts: Jannette Kazlauskas, bachelor’s degree.

Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee: Taylor Dunwell, master’s degree, Transition to Teaching.

Des Moines University in West Des Moines: Ibrahim Mustaly, doctorate, Osteopathic Medicine.

DEAN’S LISTS/PRESIDENT’S LISTS/HONOR ROLLS

Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights: Madelyn Boogerd.

Trine University in Angola, Indiana: Abraham Antar.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale: Grace A. Davidson, Joshua L. Kordzinski, Phae S. Pampinella, Michael J. Allen, Vaughn A. Beallis, Anna L. Jaworski, Elise N. Abood, Jake K. Anderson, Emily Cartwright, Matthew G. Crockett, Alex Goff, Gus A. Herzberg, Aerin E. Hopkins, Jack W. Schuerenberg, Payten Sheehan, Ryan Agnos, Sophia E. Benavent and Shane R. Roth.

Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin: Christina Eloe.

Boston University: Lizzy Bashaw.

Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania: Olivia Meyer.

Mississippi College in Clinton: Alexis Mucho.

Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais: Noah Bradshaw, Cassidy Hastings, Madelynn Hastings, Alyssa Lopez and McKenzie Rusink.

Milwaukee School of Engineering in Wisconsin: Griffin Hill.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: Logan Dvorak.

McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas: Calvin Washington.