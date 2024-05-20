Naperville residents receive college/university degrees, named to honor rolls and dean’s lists

The following Naperville residents have completed college/university degrees or have been named to their school’s dean’s list, honor roll or similar academic achievement list.

Names, degrees and honors appear below as provided by the respective schools.

GRADUATIONS

University of Georgia in Athens: Sydney Clare Rohm.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Amine Daali, doctorate, College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Midway University in Midway, Kentucky: Nayeli Rios Navarro, bachelor’s degree, Marketing Communications.

St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin: Nicole Nudera, bachelor’s degree.

Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa: Anna Folliard, master’s degree.

University of Illinois Springfield: Sri Harshini Akkinapally, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Sai Sachin Aravapalli, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Kellie Foy, master’s degree, Public Affairs Reporting; Ajaykanth Gollena, master’s degree, Computer Science; Mason Anthony Graham, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration; Stuart David Houston, master’s degree, Cybersecurity Management; Yogesh Jalla, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Akshitha Janagama, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Conor James Kelly, master’s degree, Political Science; Abhishek Kothapally, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Aditya Goud Manikonda, master’s degree, Computer Science; Shiva Kumar Pantham, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Preethi Renuga Rajagopal, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Gnaneswar Reddy Rangaiahgari, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Prashanth Kumar Sura, master’s degree, Computer Science; Koushik Reddy Thokala, master’s degree, Management Information Systems; Jashwanth Reddy Vootkuri, master’s degree, Environmental Health; and Vijay Kumar Vudugu, master’s degree, Management Information Systems.

Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina: Allison Patti, master’s degree, Civil Engineering.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Ryan James Auer, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration; John Alexander Chamberlin, bachelor’s degree, Journalism; Lauren Elizabeth Higgs, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration; Jack Anthony Hinsberger, bachelor’s degree, Civil Engineering; Cameron Donald Holquist, master’s degree, Professional Accountancy; Jacob Stephen Lindstrom, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration; Ava Lyons, bachelor’s degree, Software Engineering; Gabrielle Marie Modica, bachelor’s degree, Animal Science; Katelyn Karen Mullinax, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration; Marjanna Noel Pilling, bachelor’s degree, Journalism; Katherine Jane Sexton, bachelor’s degree, Journalism; Brenden Alan Snyders, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration; and Michael Wood, bachelor’s degree, Business Administration.

DEAN’S LISTS/PRESIDENT’S LISTS/HONOR ROLLS

Ohio University in Athens, Ohio: Delaney Chitwood, Adeline Collins, Lucy Curtin, Patrick Straub and Alison Sutton.

Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont: Jakob Russell.

Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama: Bridget Bissegger

Lewis University in Romeoville: Michael Bialko, Andrew Bolles, Anna Brown, Samantha Calabrese, Jackson Ciganek, Samuel Darnell, Blake Dudzik, Scotlond Ernsting, Akbar Faruqi, Agata Fietko, Kathleen Flaska, Jackson Gans, Matthew Garcia, Nabeel Haq, Brian Holmes, Kendra Jackson, Ayesha Khan, Theodore Kwasigroch, Jeffrey Lacca, Starley Lanning, Ethan Littel, Luke Noren, Ankush Patel, Samuel Philippian, Denisse Preece, Rebecca Reardon, Enzo Ribeiro, Julia Schmidt, Caitlin Sciabica, Joshua Selby, Emerson Spreitzer, Elaina Veome, Amanda West, Christopher Wilson, Nathan Zieman.

Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan: Timothy Karubas.

Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee: Austin Belle, Reese Brosnan, Amelia Gould, John Horne, Jason Kennedy, Maggie O’Neill, Shivam Patnaik, Brynn Prentice, Lauren Rayburn and Colby Van Gelderen.

Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama: Kacey Christian Battle.

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester: Ronald Ward, Haley Niles, Sachin Kale, Nestor Paniagua, Vinodh Ramesh, Spencer Kellbach and Jennifer Hubbard-Garcia.

University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa: Deanna Fields and Vladimir Hudson.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater: William Morgan, Peter Morton, Clare O’Donnell, Evelyn Schmidt, Betty Smith, Michael Stotts and Keith Yahr.