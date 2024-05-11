Naperville police make 19th arrest for gun in vehicle at Topgolf parking lot since August

A 20-year-old man already awaiting trial on a weapons charge was arrested by Naperville police Friday night for having a gun in his vehicle at the Topgolf parking lot, the 19th such arrest there since August and the second since Monday.

Police spotted a handgun with an extended magazine on the rear driver’s side floorboard while doing a foot patrol of the 3211 Odyssey Court lot, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Naperville Police Department. They took Gary Howard, of the 6500 block of Deer Lane, Palos Park, into custody after he and a female companion got into the vehicle about 9:50 p.m. Friday.

A loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, which Howard allegedly had moved to the floorboard in front of his seat, was recovered, the release said.

Howard has been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is also facing aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon from a previous arrest in Cook County.

The State’s Attorney’s Office asked that Howard be denied pre-trial release and retained at jail on the most recent charge, a request granted Saturday by Judge Brian Jacobs. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 13.

On Monday, Naperville police made an almost identical arrest after seeing a firearm inside a vehicle while doing a foot patrol. Joshua Passafiume, 25 of Coal City, was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Between Aug. 10, 2023, and Friday night, 19 people have been arrested for gun-related charges outside the Topgolf facility based on information provided by the Naperville police, arrest records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and DuPage County court records.

State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said he supports the police department’s efforts to end the recurring gun incidents occurring in the Topgolf lot.

“With the warm weather fast approaching, my office stands ready to work with the Naperville Police Department and authorities at Topgolf to ensure we do not have a repeat of the rash of individuals bringing a dangerous weapon to a family friendly facility that we saw last year,” Berlin said in the release.