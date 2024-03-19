Naperville massage therapist charged after allegedly having sexual contact with client, police say

The owner of a downtown Naperville massage business accused of having “unwanted contact of a sexual nature with a client” has been charged with battery, according to Naperville police.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, 35, of the 25W0-100 block of Keswick Lane in Naperville, also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that occurred Jan. 5 at YangRising, located in suite 212 at 25 S. Washington St.

Arianoutsos also faces a charge of practicing massage therapy without a license after police learned his state license had been listed as “Refuse to Renew” by the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation, a police department news release said.

The state cited his “unprofessional conduct associated with unprofessional and immoral conduct as exhibited by sexual misconduct during the course of providing massage for compensation services to a client,” according to the release.

Police are trying to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone who may have experienced similar contact with Arianoutsos should call 630-420-6665 and ask for the investigations division.