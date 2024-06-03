Napa police report missing man, air operations called in to help with search

(KRON) — A motorcyclist was reported missing and last seen on Friday, the Napa Police Department said on social media. James Alan Millimaki was last seen at his Napa home around 3 p.m. on May 31.

As of Sunday night, Millimaki is still missing. Napa police said air operations have now assisted in the search.

Millimaki is described as a white man who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair, according to NPD. Millimaki was last seen wearing a number “469” helmet, a black leather jacket and blue Levi’s jeans.

Millimaki was last seen riding a black and yellow Suzuki DRZ-400 motorcycle (pictured below). Its California license plate is 23X1669. He may be headed to the Lake Berryessa area, NPD said.

(Napa Police Department)

Anyone with information on Millimaki’s whereabouts is asked to contact NPD at 707-257-9223.

